New hotline available for those plagued by UHIP problems - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New hotline available for those plagued by UHIP problems

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island ACLU has set up a hotline for UHIP-related complaints on Wednesday.

The hotline has been designed for people who are having trouble with their snap applications being processed by UHIP.

The ACLU says the hotline is to get information for a pending class action lawsuit filed last month by the ACLU and other parties.

ABC6 News caught up with Governor Gina Raimondo for her reaction to the hotline.

"What I really want to do is find them so we can get them on services. My interest in this is to fix the problem and I think we all just need to stay focused on getting through this transition period and making sure people don't fall through the cracks," said Governor Raimondo.

UHIP has been plagued with computer problems ever since the new system went online last fall.

The hotline can be reached at 1-877-231-7171.

