Taunton PD searching for larceny suspect

Courtesy of the Taunton Police Department.
TAUNTON, M.A. – Taunton Police are seeking the public's help to identify a thief who entered the E-Z Clean Laundromat on 11 Tremont Street shortly after midnight Monday.

The unidentified man left in a 4-door light silver/grey/tan vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity, please contact the Taunton Police Detectives Unit at 508-821-1475.

Anonymous Tips can be sent to the Taunton Anonymous Tip-line at 508-824-5493.

