Memorial mass held this weekend for former Providence mayor

Memorial mass held this weekend for former Providence mayor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A memorial mass will be held this weekend for former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci.

The former Providence mayor and ABC6 News analyst passed away one year ago.

The mass will be held this Sunday at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.

“It is hard to believe is has been a year since Uncle Buddy passed…We hope that this Mass will offer a time for people to reflect and help us continue to carry on Buddy’s Legacy through the foundation many years to come,” said nephew Brad Turchetta.

The mass will be open to the public.

Cianci died on January 28th 2016 at the age of 74.

