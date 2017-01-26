11 more airlines participate in TSA program - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

11 more airlines participate in TSA program

By: News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday morning a partnership with 11 more airlines to bring expanded Pre-check to airports.

The TSA Pre-check is an expedited screening program that enables trusted travelers to clear security at a faster rate.

“Partnering with 11 additional airlines to offer TSA Pre-check will significantly increase our trusted traveler population, and reflects our commitment to implement the most effective aviation security,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

With this expansion, a total of 30 airlines are now participating in the program. The expansion includes both foreign and domestic airlines that operate within the United States.

Eligible passengers traveling with the following airlines will have the opportunity to experience expedited screening: Aruba Airlines, Avianca, Boutique Airlines, Emirates, Key Lime Air, Miami Air International, Southern Airways Express, Spirit Airlines, Sunwing, Virgin Atlantic, and Xtra Airways.

