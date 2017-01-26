Bill would fine drivers who stop to help panhandlers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bill would fine drivers who stop to help panhandlers

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of Rhode Island lawmakers wants to fine motorists who roll down their windows to give money to panhandlers.              

Cranston Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima introduced a bill Thursday with four Democratic co-sponsors.              

It proposes a $75 fine for anyone who stops a car on a public highway to give money or other items to someone outside. Fines would rise to $150 for a second offense and $300 for a third.              

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island says it's an attempt to prohibit an activity that's protected by the First Amendment.

The ACLU has fought anti-panhandling ordinances passed by Rhode Island towns and cities in recent years.              

The city of Cranston last year agreed to stop enforcing its statute as part of a federal court settlement.

