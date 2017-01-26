Providence firefighters help one of their own after house fire

PROVIDENCE- Jose Vargas has been a providence fire fighter for over a decade and has responded to many fires. Never in a million years did he think his family's home would catch fire, but it happened on Saturday.



"We focused on putting out the fire and again just go about our day and we don't understand what happens after we put out the fire. It's very humbling,"says Vargas.



Vargas and his family were away on a trip when his fellow providence fire fighters got the call. Flames which are believed to have started in the kitchen, tore through the inside leaving the kitchen a total loss, and damaging much of the rest of the house.

"The smoke and the soot and the heat went upstairs and it covered from wall to wall. The ceiling, the carpet everything is covered with soot."

The Vargas family is starting from square one, Jose says they're told insurance may pay for some structural damage. But for clothes, furniture and appliances they're on their own. The providence fire department is doing its part, creating a go-fund me page to collect donations.

"That's why I picked to be a firefighter because it's like the brotherhood you have amongst your co-workers and I'd like to thank them for all the support they have given me throughout this."

https://www.gofundme.com/pvd-firefighters-house-burned

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017