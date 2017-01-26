Teachers, staff in North Providence schools could be subject to dress code

By Alana Cerrone

The North Providence school policy subcommittee is floating around the idea of a dress code for teachers and administration.

Mayor Charles Lombardi says he's fine with the idea because as educators, they should be setting an example.

The policy committee brought up the issue after they say they received complaints about the way staff was dressing.

Mayor Lombardi says students in North Providence schools already have a dress code, so it should be expected that teachers and administrators dress professionally as well.

"I don't think we should be having to ask anyone to dress appropriately. I think when you walk in a town hall I think when you walk in a school house you should automatically know that you should be dressing appropriately."

Teachers in other districts like Burrillville already have a dress code, banning clothes that are too revealing or have any type of explicit message.

The subcommittee in North Providence will now bring their recommendations to the full committee.

