Wyatt Escapee charged with attempted bank robbery

BOSTON, M.A. - The inmate that escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery on Thursday.

During the five days he was out of prison, 35-year-old James Morales allegedly robbed two banks in Cambridge.

Authorities say the first attempt was on the morning of Jan.5, 2017, around 9:21 a.m., when Morales entered a Bank of America in Cambridge and passed the teller a note reading: “I WANT ALL OF THE LARGE DENOMINATIONS W/BAND’S FROM THE 2ND (BOTTOM) TILL NOW BE CALM – BE COOL – NO DYE PACKS.”

The teller was able to flee and Morales exited the bank without any money.

The second attempt took place later that day, around 3:11 p.m., when Morales entered a Citizen’s Bank in Somerville and passed the teller a note that read “I WANT THE MONEY IN THE TILL NOW!! 100’s 50’s 20’s, Be Calm, Be Cool, Be Quick.”

The teller however, simply stated, “I can’t.”

Morales subsequently exited the bank and wished the teller a nice day.

Bank surveillance video recorded both Morales’ attempted robberies.

After a brief foot chase, Massachusetts State Police took Morales into custody around 3:40 p.m.

