Barrington Teen Athlete Battling Cancer Heading to Super Bowl

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) --- A Barrington teen with his eyes on the 2020 Olympics is now facing his biggest challenge yet.

18–year–old Bobby Colantonio is a world class athlete. The track and field star excelled while at Barrington High School. Colantonio won multiple state titles and earned himself a full ride to the University of Alabama. However, doctor's discovered Colantonio's chronic knee pain was not to be a nagging injury but a tumor.

"I was very healthy," explained Colantonio. "Never had anything wrong with me and then to have this happen is just a big culture shock."

Bobby has gone from daily training sessions in the gym to radiation and chemotherapy treatments at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

The Barrington teen is battling Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. WHile Bobby has a long road of recovery ahead, he credits his rigorous training as an athlete with helping him get through the treatment process.

"The stuff you learn from athletics, it definitely carries over. Just the people you meet along the way and it definitely helps you to stay on track."

Local non–profit "A Wish Come True" heard about Bobby's story and reached out with an offer: A trip to the Super Bowl! Making the trip even sweeter is the fact he'll be able to watch his hometown team.

"A Wish Come True" is looking to raise $7,000 for the trip and they are accepting online donations.

Local police departments and supporters have already started reaching out to help.

Bobby and his father will travel down to Houston next weekend and while Bobby is looking forward to the game he says the time away is a gift in itself.

"It's just a chance to get away from the hospital. Just forget I have cancer for a little bit. Just go out there, enjoy myself and just have fun."

