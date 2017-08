By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A 20-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Authorities say the unidentified woman was walking along Smith Street around 7:50 p.m., when a single vehicle hit her.

The victim was able to walk into a nearby bar to tell others about the accident, and the bartender subsequently called 911.

The woman suffered minor head injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

