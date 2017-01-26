Police: Drug dealers used Shriver home on Cape Cod

By: The Associated Press

BARNSTABLE, M.A. - Police in Cape Cod say two men were dealing fentanyl out of a home owned by the Shriver family without the family's knowledge.

Barnstable police charged Troy Monteiro and Trevor Rose with multiple drug crimes Wednesday. Authorities say they seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl worth about $40,000.

The Cape Cod Times reports that police allege Monteiro and Rose used the Shriver's home in Hyannisport as a base of operations with the help of the property's caretaker, whose name was not released.

Records show the property is owned by a limited liability corporation managed by Robert Sargent “Bobby” Shriver III, son of the late Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

It wasn't immediately clear if Monteiro and Rose have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

