1 shot, 2 fled, the search is on in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

1 shot, 2 fled, the search is on in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After a man was shot in the leg Thursday evening, Providence Police are now searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

According to police, officers responded to 223 Whittier Ave around 9:30 p.m., for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, authorities say two men broke into the residence, and after an altercation with the victim, gunshots were fired.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

