Proposed bill would fine drivers who stop to give money to panhandlers

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

CRANSTON, RI – Cranston State Representative, Charlene Lima introduced a bill Thursday that would aim to stop panhandlers from standing near or on streets to accept donations from passing vehicles. Her plan, however, comes with a twist. Instead of pushing for another ordinance that strictly targets pan-handlers, she would fine the drivers.

"I think it's a very unique way to address the public safety issue of panhandling,” Rep. Lima told ABC6 News Thursday evening.

The first offense would fine drivers $75 for stopping on a public highway to give money. The second offense would double to $150, and the third violation, a whopping $300.

"They're causing traffic congestion, they're causing road rage, they're interfering with emergency vehicles, and they’re interfering with businesses..." Rep. Lima said.

The unique approach, however, had the executive director of the ACLU, Steven Brown, shaking his head.

"A person has a right to ask for donations for their own well-being, just as people have the same right to donate to those individuals if they want to,” Brown said.

Drivers also had mixed feelings.

"You're helping people who are in need, but then you want to fine me just because I’m helping somebody? I just don't think it's that bright,” one driver told ABC6 News as he pulled away from a Providence gas station.

"Safety is a concern, but most of the time, the reason the driver would stop is at a light,” said another driver.

Rep Lima told ABC6 she is not against helping people, she just wants panhandlers to collect money somewhere other than in the street.

"I'm not trying to stop people from donating to a person in need. All I’m saying is you can't do it while you're in an active lane of travel. You have to pull over into a legitimate space."