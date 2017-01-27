Bruins Climb Out Of Early Hole To Beat Penguins At Home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Climb Out Of Early Hole To Beat Penguins At Home

Posted: Updated:

        BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand scored two second-period goals after avoiding a suspension by the NHL earlier in the day, lifting the Boston Bruins past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night.

        Despite multiple past on-ice transgressions, Marchand was fined $10,000 and not ordered by the league to sit out any games for slew-footing Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24.

        Riley Nash and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who won consecutive games for only the third time in their last 36 games.

        Justin Schultz and Phil Kessel gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead after the first period. Patric Hornqvist scored midway through the third period to cut Pittsburgh's deficit to 4-3, but the Penguins couldn't get the equalizer.

        Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston, who avoided being swept in the season series and is unbeaten in its last six home games against the Penguins. Matt Murray made 33 saves for the Penguins. 

        AP-WF-01-27-17 0314GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.