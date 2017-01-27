Pawsox study: Stadium in desperate need of repairs

The just released $105,000 independent report on McCoy Stadium concludes that the Pawtucket site is currently performing behind similar markets, specifically as it relates to fan experience.



“It’s clear that to promote economic sustainability for baseball in the region for the next period of time, specifically to the McCoy Stadium site things need to be done,” said Jonathan O’Neil Cole of Pendulum Studio II.



The report was put together in anticipation of the end of the lease in 2020.

Just to get up to code, the report says it would cost over $35 million. The other two recommendations, renovating or demolishing come with a price tag of $68 million and $78 million respectively.



“Location, location, location means a lot,” said Richard Neumann of Brailsford and Dunlavey. “The current location doesn't leave very much if any room for any ancillary development.”



Though the report seems to suggest very little cost benefit of re–building at McCoy, officials would not comment if they think it’s best to move.



We do know the owners of the Pawsox are looking into several potential new spots for their ballpark. One of them is the old Apex property just down the road from McCoy Stadium.

The Public Information Officer for the Department of Administration, Brenna McCabe, released this statement: “The State’s team is grateful for the work that Pendulum Studio II and its team have conducted in this assessment of McCoy Stadium. We will be reviewing the extensive data in this report and look forward to engaging the Pawtucket Red Sox and the City of Pawtucket in discussions about the future of the site. The State recognizes the long, cherished history of this iconic stadium and understands its value to Rhode Islanders in and outside the City of Pawtucket. Our highest priority moving forward is determining what’s best for the taxpayers and Rhode Island.”



Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien had this to say following the release of the study. “The City, State, and PawSox have formed a strong partnership to determine the infrastructure needs and economic potential of McCoy. I would like to thank Jonathan O’Neil Cole and his team for their extensive analysis. The City has a long history with and commitment to the PawSox, a team that is woven into the fabric of our community. I’m excited that the report is now complete. I look forward to diving into the details of the report and how it fits into the long-term vision for the City and the State. I am committed to maintaining the affordable family-friendly brand of PawSox baseball in Pawtucket. The conversations between the City, State and Team will continue.”



The PawSox are withholding comment until later today.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017