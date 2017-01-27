New England dioceses march in DC

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Thousands of demonstrators including members of the diocese of Providence and Boston will rally at the National Mall Friday for the annual March for Life.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley will lead 800 students at the 44th anti-abortion demonstration.

More than 100 members of the Providence Catholic Diocese will also make the trip.

This will mark the first time in the rally’s history the vice-president will speak at the event.

The march comes just one week after the Women’s March on Washington became the largest one day protest in US history.

