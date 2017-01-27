Your Health: Broken Heart Syndrome

By: news staff

We've seen it happen with Hollywood stars. Debbie Reynolds just couldn't take it when her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, passed away last month. Reynolds died just 48 hours after Fisher, leaving many wondering if her death was triggered by heart break.

So that's the question. Can a broken heart really kill? The son of a Cranston couple who died within minutes of each other says yes. And he's not the only one who believes these sudden deaths are more than just a tragic coincidence.

The Ragosta's were high school sweet hearts, who endured the distance of war before eventually marrying in 1949. They had 3 children who grew up witnessing a love story for the ages.

“There was never a Carmine without Francis or a Francis with out Carmine in anyone's minds ever,” said son Robert Ragosta.

The Cranston couple passed away in March 2016, peacefully, and together. Robert has no doubt that his dad died of a broken heart.

“Within a minute of each other they had passed. They were there holding hands and it was incredible to me,” said Ragosta.

Doctors say it's entirely possible that a broken heart was the cause. In fact, researchers at the Miriam, right here in Rhode Island, have been studying such occurrences.

“We all know that this is something that happens, but only recently we've had a medical explanation,” explained Dr. George Charlton, a cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute at Newport Hospital, a partner of the Miriam.

Symptoms can mimic a heart attack and include chest pain and shortness of breath. Dr. Charlton says while the phenomenon is rare, it can be brought on by sudden physical or emotional trauma, such as the death of a loved one.

“There's no way to control it. There's no way to prevent it. There's no way to predict it. It just happens,” he explained.

Middle aged and older women are more susceptible, according to Dr. Charlton. In most cases, he says the patient does recover. That's why it is so important that anyone with chest pain seek immediate medical attention.

Despite the loss, Ragosta says he couldn't imagine things going any differently for his parents.

“It's a fitting end to their lives to end them like that together, because they were never anything but together.”

