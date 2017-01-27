Pawtucket Mayor calls stadium report numbers "scary"

By Alana Cerrone

In an in-depth look at McCoy Stadium determining if the ballpark should remain the future home of the PawSox, experts say financially it doesn't make sense.

The word Mayor Grebien used was “scary”. He's referring to the numbers in that independent study released yesterday.

The Kansas City firm Pendulum Studio said it will cost over $35 million to get McCoy up to code. Or, they could renovate it for $68 million. The last and most expensive option is completely demolishing the stadium and rebuilding. That will cost $78 million.

The question now of course - what avenue will investors take, and where will McCoy end up?

The report seems to suggest very little cost benefit of rebuilding at McCoy's current location, but didn't make comment if they think it's best to move.

Mayor Don Grebien said it is his responsibility as mayor to keep the team in the city of Pawtucket within a reasonable cost.

"I believe they're committed to the city of Pawtucket. I think the next conversations have to be is, ‘Where is the right investment?’ I've always believed in McCoy we have history we have value the question that comes is, ‘Is that the best bang for the buck for them for the state for the city is that the right investment you know for long-term?’."

Other locations in Pawtucket have been floated around including the old Apex site.

Governor Raimondo said Friday she doesn’t necessarily have a view on the matter yet and will wait to hear from the Mayor and get the big picture on jobs and costs. In a statement the PawSox said they are taking the time to digest the full report and will work with the city and state to find a long term solution to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket. The lease is up at McCoy in 2020.

