Former State Rep. Gallison arraigned in court

By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
Former State Rep. Raymond Gallison was arraigned in federal court Friday after agreeing to plea guilty to nine criminal charges related to aggravated identity theft and tax charges.
Gallison, to be released on $50,000 unsecured bond, must surrender passport and travel is restricted to just Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Gallison will enter the guilty plea at a later hearing.
Gallison admitted to stealing private money from local man Ray Medley’s estate and also hiding his misuse of public money from his tax-exempt nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming, when he was a state representative. AEP was primarily funded with the general assembly's community service grants. Gallison was the assistant director.
Gallison resigned as house finance chair last May.