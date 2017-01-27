Former State Rep. Gallison arraigned in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former State Rep. Gallison arraigned in court

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Former State Rep. Raymond Gallison was arraigned in federal court Friday after agreeing to plea guilty to nine criminal charges related to aggravated identity theft and tax charges.

Gallison, to be released on $50,000 unsecured bond, must surrender passport and travel is restricted to just Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Gallison will enter the guilty plea at a later hearing.

Gallison admitted to stealing private money from local man Ray Medley’s estate and also hiding his misuse of public money from his tax-exempt nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming, when he was a state representative. AEP was primarily funded with the general assembly's community service grants. Gallison was the assistant director.

Gallison resigned as house finance chair last May.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.