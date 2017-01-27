Second suspect arrested in Coventry animal abuse case

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

COVENTRY, R.I. — Police have made a second arrest in a Coventry animal abuse case, according to Coventry police.

45-year-old Kenneth Germani of North Kingstown was arrested at his home by police Monday night.

Germani is being charged with abandonment of animal from a motor vehicle.

Germani and Stacy Deroin were caught just after midnight on camera at a Coventry Taco Bell on Tiogue Avenue leaving two cat carriers at the drive-thru last week.

Deroin was arrested over the weekend.

Both suspects received summons and will appear in court in late February.

Surveillance footage shows a car pulled up to the drive-thru and two people removed the carriers from the backseat then place them on the grass. The two get back in the car and order their meals before leaving.

The cats are a black domestic short hair, and a black domestic long hair.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017