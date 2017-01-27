Former State Representative Raymond Gallison arraigned

PROVIDENCE- Former Rhode Island house fiance chair Raymond Gallison charged with cashing in on a dead man's estate and taking money from a disabled persons fund walked out of court Friday as a free man, for now.



In court documents filed Monday Gallison agreed to plead guilty to 9 federal charges. He had to plead not guilty Friday in front of a federal judge magistrate. She says she's not able to accept a guilty plea, it must be done at a later date. During the arraignment Gallison did confirm he has signed the plea deal. In that deal Gallison will admit to taking $678,000 dollars from Ray Medley's bank accounts, stocks and real estate.Money that was suppose to go to non-profits and charities. He will admit to taking almost $9,000 from a disabled persons trust to pay off an outstanding debt. He will also admit to misusing tens of thousands of dollars in his own nonprofit's funds for disadvantaged youth.



"Rhode Islanders deserve to have confidence in their leaders and enough is enough," says Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.



Governor Gina Raimondo says she's looking into actions the state can take to stop further corruption in the general assembly.

"Whether that means tighter campaign finance laws or more and better auditing... my team is working to and looking at what other states do to figure out what if anything we can do so this happens less," Governor Raimondo adds.

Gallison was released on $50,000 unsecured bond. Once he changes his plea to guilty he faces at least two years in federal prison and that's on just one of his charges.

