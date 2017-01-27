South Kingstown mural has a not-so-subtle message for NFL Commis - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

South Kingstown mural has a not-so-subtle message for NFL Commissioner

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (ABC6- WLNE) – A new mural in South Kingstown is turning heads with its message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It’s many things, but subtle it is not.

The painting on the side of Denniss Moffitt Painting on Kingstown Rd. shows a hand with four Super Bowl rings. The middle finger is the only one noticeably missing the bling.

A sign reading “This one’s for you, Roger!” accompanies the painting.

The business owner responsible for the light-hearted shout-out to Goodell, Mike Moffitt, says the mural has been attracting a lot of attention. But he hopes it makes it back to a certain star quarterback.

"I want to put out an open invitation to Tom Brady. We plan on painting a fifth ring right there and I would love it if he comes down and helps us paint it,” said Moffitt. “We'll try to do the biggest parade that a small town in a small state can do. So, if it makes it to him, that would be awesome."

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.