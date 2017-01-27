South Kingstown mural has a not-so-subtle message for NFL Commissioner

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (ABC6- WLNE) – A new mural in South Kingstown is turning heads with its message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It’s many things, but subtle it is not.



The painting on the side of Denniss Moffitt Painting on Kingstown Rd. shows a hand with four Super Bowl rings. The middle finger is the only one noticeably missing the bling.



A sign reading “This one’s for you, Roger!” accompanies the painting.



The business owner responsible for the light-hearted shout-out to Goodell, Mike Moffitt, says the mural has been attracting a lot of attention. But he hopes it makes it back to a certain star quarterback.



"I want to put out an open invitation to Tom Brady. We plan on painting a fifth ring right there and I would love it if he comes down and helps us paint it,” said Moffitt. “We'll try to do the biggest parade that a small town in a small state can do. So, if it makes it to him, that would be awesome."