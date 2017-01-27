Second arrest made in murder of Sterling teen

STERLING, CT (ABC6-WLNE) - Connecticut State Police have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Sterling teenager Todd Allen, who went missing the day after Christmas 2016.

Dustin Warren was taken into custody on charges of Tampering with Evidence, Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with a Police Officer.

He is being held on $125,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on January 30.

On January 13, Kevin Weismore was arrested after confessing to murdering Allen and leading police to his body in a wooded area not far from the Rhode Island border.

In the arrest warrant obtained by ABC 6 News, Weismore told police Warren helped him hide Allen’s dirt bike in a pond.

In that same warrant Weismore described how he killed Allen over an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

Weismore writes in his confession, "TJ said that he didn't have the money. I told him I couldn't give him the marijuana if he didn't have the money. TJ then pointed a gun at me."

Weismore goes on to describe a struggle,where he says he tried to knock the gun away while pulling out a knife of his own.

"I stabbed him in the neck once, and he kept moving so I did it a couple more times," writes Weismore. "TJ fell to the ground. He kept trying to get back up, but he fell again because he died."

Weismore’s confession goes on to say he burned the clothes he was wearing and the marijuana he was going to sell. He also says he ditched the dirt bike and the gun.

"The two boys lives just ended. Not only TJ's but the one that took his life,” said Moses.

Weismore is being held on $1 million bond.