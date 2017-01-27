Rhode Islanders attend March for Life rally, call for end to abortion

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – A lot of young people took to the streets of Washington Friday, for the annual March for Life rally.

Vice president Mike Pence was a keynote speaker, and said ending taxpayer funded abortions is a top priority for the new administration. His speech, which included phrases like "Life is winning again in America,” gained a roaring applause.

At 74-years- old, Arthur Boisse, a member of RI Knights of Columbus, took a bus down with other Rhode Islanders for his first ever march.

"It was nice to have that kind of support. We've never had any real political support before,” Boisse said over the phone Friday evening.

Boisse was with another member, Mike Krzywonos; a March for Life veteran. He told ABC6 News that he believes people will soon feel the effects of the movement, in the ocean state. He said Rhode Islanders can expect to see an ultrasound bus hitting the streets in about a month. It will travel to universities, and churches and give free ultrasounds.

"Once they see their baby, 99% of women decide to keep their baby,” Krzywonos said.

Rhode Island State Representative, James McLaughlin was another that headed down to the capital and called for an end to Planned Parenthood.

"Planned Parenthood is a death factory,” (…) "I'd like to see them shut down, absolutely,” he said.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England responded to the rally, saying 8,000 Rhode Islanders go to their clinics every year for abortions and other services, including cancer screenings, birth control and STI testing.

You can read the full statement below:

Statement from Craig O’Connor

Director of Public Policy and Government Relations, Rhode Island

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England

Re: March in Washington

“Abortion has been legal in the U.S. for more than 40 years, and we will not go backwards. The fact is a vast majority of Americans support access to safe and legal abortion, and they have for decades. The rallies and marches we saw on January 21 across the country and around the world were the most overwhelming display of unity and solidarity many of us have seen in our lifetimes. People from all walks of life came together to fight for a future where everyone can follow their dreams and live life on their own terms – and that includes the right to safe, legal abortion.

“More than 8,000 women, men and young people in Rhode Island come through our doors every year for lifesaving care like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI tests. At Planned Parenthood, we believe in the right of all people to make their own personal medical decisions about pregnancy, without political interference. We are proud to provide expert, high-quality reproductive health care – including abortion – and to ensure patients receive accurate information about all of their pregnancy options. At Planned Parenthood, we trust women to make their own, fully informed health care decisions.

“The bottom line is that abortion is a deeply personal decision, and must be left to each person, their family, their faith, and with counsel of her doctor. That means without government interference, political games, or misinformation. Every pregnancy is unique, and every person’s decision about their pregnancy — whether to parent, choose adoption, or have an abortion — should be respected and valued. No one should feel shamed or judged because of their decision. At the end of the day, no organization does more to prevent unintended pregnancies and the need for abortion than Planned Parenthood. If opponents of abortion were serious about lowering the abortion rate in this country, they’d be working alongside Planned Parenthood to expand people’s access to effective birth control, sex education, and preventive health care – rather than elbowing their way into the personal medical decisions of families across the country.

“We remain focused on ensuring our patients receive the high-quality health care they need and deserve in a safe, respectful environment. Planned Parenthood has been a trusted source of information and compassionate care for more than 100 years – and we’re not going anywhere. We are here for our patients – our doors stay open, no matter what.”