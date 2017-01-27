Brown Can't Hold Off Yale in New Haven

Brown news release...

Yale Rallies For 85-75 Win Over Brown With Second Half Surge

New Haven, Conn. – Yale used a 26-3 second half surge to rally from a 10-point deficit and come away with an 85-75 Ivy League win over Brown Friday evening at the John J. Lee Amphitheatre. Senior Anthony Dallier paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 30 points.

Yale improves to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in the Ivy League, while Brown falls to 10-10 overall, 1-3 in league play.

Senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) posted a double-double to lead the Bears with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Spieth continues to climb Brown’s all-time scoring list, now in 17th place with 1,175 career points, moving past Mike Waitkus, who scored 1,165 points from 1982-1986.

Brown sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) had a season high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, while senior Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half with a team high five assists.

Dallier connected on 6-of-10 field goals and 15-of 18 free throws, while handing out seven assists. Trey Phills netted 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Sam Downey chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Yale outscored the Bears 30-7 from the free throw line, connecting on 30-of-36 shots from the line.

“You have to play the full 40 minutes to beat a good team like Yale,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “We got good shots for the first 30 minutes, but Yale changed the rhythm with a 1-3-1 zone. Give them credit for slowing us down.”

Neither team could gain a foothold in the opening half with the game tied seven times and six lead changes. Both teams held a five-point lead in the half, Brown, 12-7, with 15:20 left and Yale, 25-20, with 7:00 remaining. In the end, a trey by Okolie with 14 seconds left gave the Bears a 40-39 halftime advantage.

Brown came out with a vengeance in first seven minutes of the second half and built a 10-point lead, 58-48, on a trey by Blackmon to cap a 12-4 Bears’ run.

The Bulldogs clawed back and took the lead, 62-60, on a dunk by Miye Oni with 6:47 remaining. Yale upped its lead 74-61 with 2:36 left in the game following basket by Phills, completing a 26-3 Bulldog run.

The Bears cut Yale’s lead to seven points, 80-72, on a three point play by Blackmon with 38 seconds remaining.

Brown continues Ivy play on the road, traveling to Ithaca, NY, to face Cornell on Friday, February 3 at 7:00 pm, and then on to New York, NY, to battle Columbia on Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 pm.