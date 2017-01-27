P-Bruins Beat Hershey in a Shootout at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins beat to the Hershey Bears Friday night 3-2 in a shootout. The P-Bruins got goals from Wayne Simpson and Tommy Cross while Zane McIntyre earned the start after being sent down from Boston earlier in the day.

Hershey got off to a fast start, scoring just 3:03 into the game. Travis Boyd took the puck behind the net and sent a centering feed to Jakub Vrana who beat McIntyre for the game’s first goal. It was quickly 2-0 Bears at 6:57 when former P-Bruin Chris Bourque found Christian Djoos open on the power play. A wrist-shot high glove side flew past McIntyre as Hershey doubled its lead. The P-Bruins answered at 8:21 as Simpson deposited a rebound in the crease for his 13th goal of the season. Peter Cehlarik and Jordan Szwarz picked up assists on the play as Providence entered the intermission down 2-1.

That score looked like it would hold into the third, but Providence capitalized on a power play with just 32 seconds left in the second to tie the score 2-2. Simpson and Szwarz made beautiful passes to find Cross all alone near the left of the net. The P-Bruin captain buried his career-best seventh goal of the season and the teams headed to the break tied at two. Colby Williams thought he scored the game-winner as the third period clock expired, but the puck did not cross the goal line until after the horn sounded. The game head to overtime and eventually a shootout.

Cehlarik, Alex Grant and Szwarz were the three skaters that had opportunities in the shootout. Cehlarik started it off by beating the goalie low glove side, but Hershey responded with a goal from Djoos. Grant and Szwarz each found the back of the net and McIntyre did the rest as Providence won 3-2.

McIntyre stopped 32 of 34 shots while Vitek Vanecek stopped 37 of 39. McIntyre pushes his personal win streak up to 10 games and is 11-0-0-0 on the season. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins head to Hartford for a 7 pm faceoff with Wolf Pack to finish up their pre-All-Star break schedule. The team begins the second half at Dunkin’ Donuts Center Friday at 7:05 pm when the team takes on the Springfield Thunderbirds.