PC Blanks Wildcats in the First Game of a Weekend Series

Ryan Tait’s two goals in the third period and Hayden Hawkey’s 27-save shutout lifted the No. 19 Providence College men’s hockey team to a 3-0 blanking of New Hampshire on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in the first game of a weekend series.

SCORE

No. 19 Providence – 3 | New Hampshire – 0

NEW RECORDS

Providence – 13-8-4 (5-6-2 HEA) | New Hampshire – 11-10-4 (6-4-3 HEA)

VENUE

Whittemore Center – Durham, N.H. (4,708)?

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- Senior captain Josh Monk notched his 2nd goal of the season and 4th goal of his career with under a second to play in the first period. Monk appeared in his 100th career game on Friday night.

- The Friars held a 12-8 advantage in shots after 20 minutes of play.

- Providence is 7-2-1 when leading after one period and have out-scored opponents 24-13 in the opening period this season.

- Jake Walman snapped a six-game scoreless streak with an assist on Monk’s goal in the first period.

- Conway extended his point streak to four games (2-3-5) with his assist in the first period.

- Erik Foley recorded a team-high three shots on goal in the second period.

- Providence improves to 8-1-2 when leading after 40 minutes this season.

- After two crucial penalty kills in the third period, the Friars got insurance at 17:18 on Ryan Tait's first of the night to make it 2-0.

- Tait added an empty netter with 22.6 seconds to play.

- The Friars extended their season-high win streak to four games.

- Ryan Tait now has three multi-goal games in his career and second such outing this season.

- Hayden Hawkey stopped all 27 shots on goal for his second shutout of the season and first since Oct. 30 at Brown.

- The Friars held the UNH power play (22.6% entering Friday) to a 0/4 performance on the power play.

- Shots on goal: Providence 30, UNH 27. Shot attempts: Providence 59, UNH 53.

- Shot blocks: Providence 14, UNH 8.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 19:59 – EV – Josh Monk (Walman, Conway) – Conway won the faceoff directly back to Walman, who fed Monk for a one-timer over the shoulder of Tirone with under a second left in the first period.

2-0 (PC) – 17:18 – EV – Ryan Tait (Bryson) – Bryson forced a turnover along the boards and Tait picked up the loose puck and streaked down the right wing and wired a wrist shot past Tirone.

3-0 (PC) – 19:39 – EN – Ryan Tait (Pinho, McKenzie) – Pinho chipped out to the neutral zone and Tait sent a shot from center ice into the empty net.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Tait (2-0-2)

Goals: Tait (2)

Assists: Walman (1); Conway (1); Pinho (1); Bryson (1); McKenzie (1)

Shots: Conway (4)

Face-offs: Pinho (6/17)

POWER PLAYS

Providence –0/3

New Hampshire – 0/4

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars and Wildcats will conclude their season series on Saturday night at the Whittemore Center for a 7 p.m. puck drop.