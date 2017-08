By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The unbeaten Shea Raiders handed the Narragansett Mariners their first loss after a 75 to 68 victory in Pawtucket. Malik Muhammed-Hester led the Raiders with a double-double, 22 points and 16 rebounds. Teammate Erickson Bands had 22, Abdul Ajia scored 20 for Shea. Colin Cameron scored a team high 14 for the Mariners.