Ten Former Bruins Names on Final Part of List of 100 Greatest NHL Players

BOSTON – The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today, January 27, that 10 former Bruins were named as part of the remaining 67 players on their list of the 100 greatest NHL players in league history. In celebration of the league’s 100th anniversary season, Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey, Phil Esposito, Jaromir Jagr, Brian Leetch, Adam Oates, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Bernie Parent, and Jean Ratelle were honored as selections of the best 67 NHL players to have played predominantly from 1967-present.

The First 33 players, who played primarily from 1917-1966, were previously announced on January 1 at the Centennial Celebration in Toronto, with Bruins legends Johnny Bucyk, Jacques Plante, Terry Sawchuck, Milt Schmidt and Eddie Shore being honored at that time.

Below are the Bruins who were named to the NHL Greatest 100 Players list, along with their career statistics while playing for the Black & Gold.