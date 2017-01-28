Ten Former Bruins Names on Final Part of List of 100 Greatest NH - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ten Former Bruins Names on Final Part of List of 100 Greatest NHL Players

Boston Bruins news release...

BOSTON – The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today, January 27, that 10 former Bruins were named as part of the remaining 67 players on their list of the 100 greatest NHL players in league history. In celebration of the league’s 100th anniversary season, Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey, Phil Esposito, Jaromir Jagr, Brian Leetch, Adam Oates, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Bernie Parent, and Jean Ratelle were honored as selections of the best 67 NHL players to have played predominantly from 1967-present.

The First 33 players, who played primarily from 1917-1966, were previously announced on January 1 at the Centennial Celebration in Toronto, with Bruins legends Johnny Bucyk, Jacques Plante, Terry Sawchuck, Milt Schmidt and Eddie Shore being honored at that time.

Below are the Bruins who were named to the NHL Greatest 100 Players list, along with their career statistics while playing for the Black & Gold.

Player

Bruins Years

Bruins Games

Bruins Goals

Bruins Assists

Bruins Points

HOF Year

Ray Bourque

1979-2000

1,518

395

1,111

1,506

2004

Johnny Bucyk

1957-78

1,436

545

794

1,339

1981

Paul Coffey

2000-01

18

0

4

4

2004

Phil Esposito

1967-75

625

459

553

1012

1984

Jaromir Jagr

2012-13

11

2

7

9

Active

Brian Leetch

2005-06

61

5

27

32

2009

Adam Oates

1991-97

368

142

357

499

2012

Bobby Orr

1966-75

631

264

624

888

1979

Brad Park

1975-83

501

100

317

417

1988

Bernie Parent

1965-67

57

15-32-5

3.67 GAA

.896 Save %

1984

Jacques Plante

1972-73

8

7-1-0

2.00 GAA

1978

Jean Ratelle

1975-81

419

155

295

450

1985

Terry Sawchuck

1955-57

102

40-43-19

2.53 GAA

.915 Save %

1971

Milt Schmidt

1936-55

776

229

346

575

1961

Eddie Shore

1926-40

550

105

179

284

1947
