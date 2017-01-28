Brown Falls Short Against Visiting Yale at Meehan Auditorium

Brown news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sam Lafferty (Hollidaysburg, Pa.) recorded two goals with one assist, but the Brown men’s hockey team fell to Yale, 4-3, in Friday night’s ECAC matchup at Meehan Auditorium.

Brown (4-15-1, 3-10-0) held a two-goal lead midway through the second period, but Yale scored three unanswered goals to secure the win. Yale improved to 9-7-4 overall and 5-5-3 in the conference.

Lafferty scored multiple goals for this first time this season, including one shorthanded, and now has a team high 27 points overall. Junior Max Willman (Barnstable, Mass.) also scored for the Bears and Charlie Corcoran (New Canaan, Conn.) added a pair of assists.

Yale took advantage of ten Brown penalties, scoring three power-play goals, while John Hayden led the attack with two tallies and Patrick Spano made 23 saves. Rookie Gavin Nieto (Yorba Linda, Calif.) posted 28 saves for the Bears in the loss.

Brown struck first when Willman scored on the power play at 11:38. After Corcoran blasted a shot from the left circle, Willman was there for the rebound in the slot for his ninth tally of the season and fourth on the power play. Lafferty also picked up an assist.

Robbie DeMontis evened the score just over two minutes later at 13:47, as the Bulldogs took advantage of a delayed penalty during a power play for the extra-attacker goal, making it 1-1 at the first intermission.

Lafferty put the Bears in front with two goals in the second period, starting with the first just 43 seconds into the frame. Tyler Bird (Andover, Mass.) carried the puck down the ice and put a shot on net, before Lafferty came in for the rebound, as he pushed the puck past Spano for the lead.

After a Brown penalty, the Bears capitalized on an odd-man rush at 12:35, when Lafferty rifled a shot off the post and into the net for the shorthanded goal. Corcoran and Max Gottlieb (Old Bridge, N.J.) earned assists on the play.

John Hayden evened the score for Yale with a pair of goals over the final six minutes of the frame, including the second during a 4-on-3, as the two teams skated into the locker rooms tied at 3-3.

Henry Hart gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the night with the go-ahead power-play goal at 14:06.

Brown benefited from power-play opportunity with 2:27 remaining, and pulled Nieto for the extra skater, but Yale kept the Bears off the board to seal the victory.

Brown will visit Yale tomorrow at 7 PM.