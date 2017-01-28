UPDATE: Central Falls police searching for arson suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Central Falls police searching for arson suspect

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – Central Falls police are seeking the public's help on Monday, in hopes of identifying a suspect wanted for arson.

Officer Yomaira Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 137 Earle Street early Saturday morning, when she noticed the flames and alerted dispatchers.

Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Officer Bari Cameron arrived at the scene within seconds, and the three rushed into the home, unprotected.

The three officers rescued seven people including a three year old.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras to help identify any suspects who may have started the fire.

A five thousand dollar reward is being offered to anyone with information.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

