1st woman to lead Rhode Island State Police to be sworn in

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The first woman to lead the Rhode Island State Police is being sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony for Col. Ann Assumpico will be held Monday.

Assumpico becomes the 13th superintendent of the state police. She's the first woman to lead any police agency in Rhode Island.

She says she plans to focus on better preparing recruits as she works to diversify the ranks of the department.

The department has been criticized for its lack of racial, ethnic and gender diversity, particularly in the upper ranks.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will swear in Assumpico. Members of the state police and federal, state and local leaders plan to attend.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence. The event is open to the public.

