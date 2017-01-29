Researchers heading to jobs in Boston blocked entry to US - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Researchers heading to jobs in Boston blocked entry to US

By: By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) _ Two Iranian researchers heading to jobs in Boston have been turned back after President Donald Trump halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations including Iran.

Samira Asgari was recruited by Soumya Raychaudhuri, an associate professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, to conduct postdoctoral research on tuberculosis.

Raychaudhuri said Saturday that Asgari flew from her home in Switzerland but was blocked as she tried to board a plane from Frankfurt to Boston.

Asgari tweeted: “I was pretty excited to join @Soumya_Boston's lab but denied boarding due to my Iranian nationality. Feeling safer?''

Thomas Michel, a Harvard Medical School professor and senior cardiologist at Brigham and Women's, said Seyed Soheil Saeedi Sarava was also on the verge of coming to Boston from Iran to pursue postdoctoral research into cardiovascular disease when his visa was suspended.

