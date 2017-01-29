Police say driver killed after pickup truck loses control - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police say driver killed after pickup truck loses control

By: The Associated Press

NORTON, Mass. (AP) _ Authorities say a man was killed in Norton after his pickup truck rolled over.

Massachusetts State Police say the truck was going northbound on Route 495 when it went out of control and crashed around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver was found dead at the scene. Police identified him as 52-year-old Keith Blanchard, of Franklin. No one else was in the truck.

No other information regarding the crash has been released.

Police have closed northbound lanes of the highway while they investigate.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV       2017

