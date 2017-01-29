Hundreds rally at state house to opposing President Trump's immi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hundreds rally at state house protesting President Trump's immigration ban

Posted: Updated:

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI –  Chants echoed through Providence Sunday as hundreds took to the State House steps, protesting President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming into the United States.

Mayor Jorge Elorza repeatedly made calls for resistance.

"We have to resist. We have to strategize. We have to organize. And we have to oppose him at every turn,” the Mayor said.

Other elected officials used the podium to openly bash the new administration.

"Today all of you are sending a message that this neo-Nazi rot has no place in our country and no place in the lively state that is Rhode Island,” said State Representative Aaron Regunberg.

"We will unite against this because it is wrong, and we will stand for human rights,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The United States, a nation priding itself of immigrants, had some calling the ban “un-American.” Even in Rhode island many told ABC6 News the ban hit close to home.

"I'm here today as the daughter of an immigrant from Iran," one protestor said.

Hamna Imtiaz, a member of the Muslim Students Association at URI, said she was offended, explaining the Trump administration has portrayed Muslims as terrorists.

"We Muslims are not what other people believe. Immigrants are what make this country great again,” said Imtiaz.

