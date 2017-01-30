Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues” - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues”

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delta airlines says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected, following a systems outage Sunday.

Delta flights have started taking off again and a ground stop has been lifted.

The airline says a waiver has been issued for travel that was scheduled for yesterday and today, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

At T.F. Green, one Delta flight to Atlanta has been cancelled, but others will be taking off as scheduled.

A similar computer breakdown happened several months ago that one cancelled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

