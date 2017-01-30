6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec

By: The Associated Press

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a shooting at a Quebec City mosque a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

Trudeau says in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” and he’s vowing that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Police say six people were killed and eight wounded at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday.

