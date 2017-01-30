6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

6 dead in mosque shooting in Quebec

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a shooting at a Quebec City mosque a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

Trudeau says in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” and he’s vowing that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Police say six people were killed and eight wounded at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.