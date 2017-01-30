Film academy troubled by possible visa ban of Oscar nominee - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Film academy troubled by possible visa ban of Oscar nominee

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The motion picture academy calls “extremely troubling,” the possible visa ban of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose feature film “The Salesman” is nominated for a best foreign language Oscar.

In a statement released Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed concern that Farhadi and his cast and crew may not be permitted to attend next month’s Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles following President Trump’s plan to temporarily suspend issuing visas for people from Iran and six other Muslim countries.

