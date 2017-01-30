‘Hidden Figures’ shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

‘Hidden Figures’ shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards

By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cast of “Hidden Figures” took top honors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where much of the evening was dominated by protest against President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

The best ensemble win for the African-American mathematician drama was a major surprise. Though the Oscar front-runner “La La Land” wasn’t nominated in the category, most expected the award to be between “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea.”

Several Oscar favorites further cemented their front-runner status, including Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali. But best actor went to Denzel Washington for his performance in “Fences,” an upset over Casey Affleck.  

