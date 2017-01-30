Patriots host Super Bowl send-off rally

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, MASS. — The bags are packed and the festivities are about to begin as the New England Patriots head to Houston to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.

However, before the Patriots leave for their 9th Super Bowl appearance, Patriots nation is invited to join in on the fun.

We are less than a week from the Super Bowl and it is going to be a long week for Patriots fans, to say the least.

For those eager to see and hear the team before the big game Sunday, there will be a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium later Monday morning.

Over the weekend, fans had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the 2016 Lamar Hunt AFC Championship trophy, and they are confident this year is the Patriots year.

“I just took a picture of me with the Lamar Hunt trophy it is so awesome it’s so sweet to see another AFC Championship 6 of them now and we’re doing good we’re gonna keep going and this is gonna be it,” said Laz Tarko.

Bob Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick, and the team captains including Tom Brady are expected to speak at the rally.

The send-off rally will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Gillette Stadium.

