UPDATE: Police Investigating New Bedford Homicide

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police received a call claiming a man had been stabbed outside of 357 Ashley Boulevard. The victim, Emmanuel Fuentes, 22, was found by first responders bleeding profusely.

Officials say Fuentes was homeless but resided in New Bedford.

Fuentes was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

