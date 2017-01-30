Man found guilty of setting fire to his Rhode Island restaurant

By: News Staff

Glocester, R.I. – Daniel E. Saad, 51, of Spencer, M.A., was convicted on Friday to setting fire to his business and then attempting to collect on a one million dollar insurance policy.

Saad owned Snow’s Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Glocester. He set fire to the restaurant shortly after 5:00 a.m. on November 30, 2014. He then began to initiate insurance claims later that day.

The federal court jury convicted Saad on one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

According to the evidence presented during the trial, Saad entered the building through an unlocked rear door, spread gasoline in and around a bar area and ignited the gasoline before fleeing the building.

A woman residing in an apartment above the restaurant reported the fire after fleeing from the building.

During interviews with law enforcement, Saad claimed he was at his Massachusetts home when the fire occurred. In a separate interview, he told investigators that he was at his estranged wife’s home in Webster, M.A.

Saad’s wife confirmed his account, but then went back on her story when testifying during the trial. She admitted that Saad had asked her to provide an alibi for him. She testified that he was not with her the night of the fire.

Cellular data placed Saad’s cell phone in very close proximity to his restaurant at the time of the fire.

United States Attorney Peter F. Neronha commented, “Acts of arson pose a tremendous public safety threat, to the public generally and to first responders. This case is no exception. That this defendant would deliberately burn a building he owned to the ground, with his tenant living in the building and present at the time, demonstrates his utter disregard for the safety of others. He now faces at least a decade in federal prison for this behavior. Every day is well-deserved.”

Saad is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2017.

