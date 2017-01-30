Man killed in Foster crash

By: News Staff

FOSTER, R.I. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Foster.

James E. Beattie, 39, of Danielson, C.T., was traveling on Route 101 in a Ford Focus when his vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a Dodge Avenger driven by Orlando Colon, 40, of Southbridge, M.A.

A Toyota Scion operated by William Greenleaf, 26, of Danielson, C.T., was traveling behind Colon when the Dodge Avenger struck his vehicle after its initial impact with the Ford Focus.

Colon was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Beattie and his passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and Greenleaf and his passenger were taken also taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

