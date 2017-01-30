Man killed in Foster crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man killed in Foster crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FOSTER, R.I. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Foster.

James E. Beattie, 39, of Danielson, C.T., was traveling on Route 101 in a Ford Focus when his vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a Dodge Avenger driven by Orlando Colon, 40, of Southbridge, M.A.

A Toyota Scion operated by William Greenleaf, 26, of Danielson, C.T., was traveling behind Colon when the Dodge Avenger struck his vehicle after its initial impact with the Ford Focus.

Colon was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Beattie and his passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and Greenleaf and his passenger were taken also taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but with minor injuries. 

The crash is still under investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.