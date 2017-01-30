NEW: 3 now charged in connection with missing dirt biker - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NEW: 3 now charged in connection with missing dirt biker

Posted: Updated:
David Howard. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police. David Howard. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police.
Kevin Weismore. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police. Kevin Weismore. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police.
Todd 'TJ' Allen. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police. Todd 'TJ' Allen. Courtesy of Connecticut State Police.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

STERLING, Conn. - State Police say a third arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Connecticut teenager who went missing on his dirt bike last month.

Police say 19-year-old David Howard of Sterling was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer. Howard was released on $125,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 10.

Investigators say 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen went out on his dirt bike in Sterling on Dec. 26 and disappeared. His body was found Jan. 13.

Nineteen-year-old Kevin Weismore is charged with stabbing Allen during a marijuana deal. Weismore told police he acted in self-defense after Allen pulled a gun.

A third man, 18-year-old Dustin Warren faced a court appearance Monday on the same charges as Howard. 

