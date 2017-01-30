Man found guilty in 2014 stabbing

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Leon Taylor, 34, of Providence, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2014 stabbing of David Simmons.

Officials say in the late afternoon on June 9, 2014, Taylor and two relatives were walking down Dartmouth Street in Providence when they got into a verbal argument with Simmons. Taylor then stabbed Simmons in the chest.

When first responders arrived, Simmons was found unresponsive and lying on the ground. The Medical Examiner found that the stab would had gone through the front and back of his lungs, through his ribs, and severed his aorta.

Taylor fled to North Carolina but soon returned to Providence, where he turned himself in to police a week after the stabbing.

Taylor plead nolo contendere to one count of manslaughter and will serve 25 years with the remainder of the sentence suspended with probation.

