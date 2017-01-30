Woonsocket PD introduces new K-9 unit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket PD introduces new K-9 unit

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – The Woonsocket Police Department introduced their new K-9 unit Monday after a 25-year hiatus.

Aspen, the department’s new police dog, is a three year old female German Shepherd. Aspen will assist in a wide range of law enforcement activities including narcotic searches, crime scene investigation, and suspect apprehension.

The K-9 unit has already apprehended a suspect wanted for arrest and the discovery of a weapon discarded while in pursuit of another wanted suspect.

Woonsocket Police Chief, Thomas Oates, stated, “I made a commitment to this community when I was appointed to this position and I am determined to do anything in my power to make this department the best it can be.”

“Chief Oates has wasted no time in implementing new initiatives that serve to build upon the already great law enforcement efforts our department consistently performs,” added Mayor Baldelli-Hunt. “This would not be possible without the contributions of Officer Berthelette, who has gone above and beyond to develop the skills necessary to perform and to personally care for Aspen”

The K-9 unit will be led by Patrolman Jason Berthelette, an 11-year veteran of the Woonsocket Police Department.

“The brave men and women of the Woonsocket Police Department deserve the best possible tools to assist their efforts as they work to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. “The City’s new K-9 unit improves the ability of our public safety professionals to effectively do their job while keeping them and our residents out of harm’s way.”

