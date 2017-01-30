Bill Belichick donates powerboat "V Rings" to Sail Newport

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. – New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick has donated his powerboat, “V Rings”, to the community sailing center.

The non-profit Sailing Center in Newport will use the 24’ Grady White vessel in its youth and adult sailing programs, regattas, and sailing events on Narragansett Bay.

“We are thrilled and grateful to Coach Belichick for donating his boat for use in our public sailing programs. The boat will be used as a support and safety vessel for all of our instructional programs and regattas including the May 7-20, 2018 North American Stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race,” stated an official from Sail Newport.

The boat will be delivered mid-February.

