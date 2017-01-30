Raimondo launches petition opposing the immigration ban - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo launches petition opposing the immigration ban

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - After over a thousand people came together to protest against President Trump's latest executive order Sunday afternoon, Governor Gina M. Raimondo is launching a petition urging Rhode Islanders to stand in solidarity against the immigration ban.

"Roger Williams founded our state on a promise of religious tolerance. There is and always will be a place in Rhode Island for everyone, no matter your race, no matter your gender, no matter where you are from or who you love. And, most importantly in these uncertain times, no matter your religion," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

Those interested in signing the petition will be asked only for their name, postal code, and email address. 

The petition can be found here.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.