Raimondo launches petition opposing the immigration ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - After over a thousand people came together to protest against President Trump's latest executive order Sunday afternoon, Governor Gina M. Raimondo is launching a petition urging Rhode Islanders to stand in solidarity against the immigration ban.

"Roger Williams founded our state on a promise of religious tolerance. There is and always will be a place in Rhode Island for everyone, no matter your race, no matter your gender, no matter where you are from or who you love. And, most importantly in these uncertain times, no matter your religion," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

Those interested in signing the petition will be asked only for their name, postal code, and email address.

The petition can be found here.

