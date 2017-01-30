Police seize more than 8 pounds of heroin in state record - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seize more than 8 pounds of heroin in state record

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Courtesy of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

SANFORD, M.E. - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it made the largest seizure of heroin in the history of the state during an arrest of two people on trafficking charges.              

The agency says authorities arrested 39-year-old Jason Bolduc of Parsonsfield and 35-year-old Nichole Farrar of Sanford.

It says they seized more than 8 pounds of heroin, half in Sanford and half in Massachusetts.              

Police say the street value of the drugs was more than $1.8 million. They say numerous other suspects have been identified and they're continuing to investigate.              

Bolduc was tracked down at a storage unit in Wakefield, New Hampshire, which contained guns and more than $175,000 cash.       

He and Farrar were charged with unlawful trafficking and are being held in $250,000 bail each. It's not clear if they have retained attorneys.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

