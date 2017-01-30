Florida airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Florida airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Esteban Santiago Esteban Santiago

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, F.L. - The suspect in the Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded has pleaded not guilty.              

During an arraignment Monday, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told the judge he understood each of the charges in the 22-count federal indictment.

He's accused in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.              

He's charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.              

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage.

Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

